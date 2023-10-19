Record-breaking foodgrain harvest in India, reaching 329.7 million tonnes for 2022-23

India’s foodgrain production for the 2022-23 agricultural year has reached a remarkable 329.687 million tonnes, marking a substantial increase of 14.071 million tonnes compared to the previous year’s figure of 315.616 million tonnes. These final estimates, provided by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, demonstrate a substantial boost in foodgrain production for the current year. Moreover, the production for 2022-23 surpasses the average of the preceding five years, spanning from 2017-18 to 2021-22, by a significant 30.869 million tonnes.

Key highlights of the production figures include a record-breaking estimate of 135.755 million tonnes for rice, indicating a rise of 6.284 million tonnes from the previous year’s rice production of 129.471 million tonnes. Additionally, wheat production is estimated at a record 110.554 million tonnes, exceeding the previous year’s production of 107.742 million tonnes by 2.812 million tonnes. Nutri/Coarse Cereals have seen a notable increase, with an estimated production of 57.319 million tonnes, surpassing the 2021-22 production of 51.101 million tonnes by 6.218 million tonnes. The total production of pulses for 2022-23 is estimated at 26.058 million tonnes, surpassing the five-year average production of 24.656 million tonnes by 1.402 million tonnes.

India’s oilseeds production is estimated at a record 41.355 million tonnes, showing an increase of 3.392 million tonnes from the previous year. Sugarcane production has also risen significantly, estimated at 490.533 million tonnes for 2022-23, an increase of 51.108 million tonnes from the previous year’s production. Cotton production is estimated at 33.660 million bales of 170 kg each, surpassing the previous year’s figure by 2.542 million bales. Finally, Jute and Mesta production is estimated at 9.392 million bales of 180 kg each.