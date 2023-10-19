Report: Fuel and medicines dwindle as Gaza’s only cancer hospital bears the brunt of Israeli blockade

Amid the recent surge of violence in Gaza, which resulted in the loss of approximately 500 lives following an explosion at the al-Ahli Arab Hospital, another medical facility in the Gaza Strip is facing a quieter yet equally critical crisis.

The only oncology hospital in Gaza is experiencing severe challenges due to the “total blockade” imposed by Israel, leading to shortages of fuel, water, and essential medicines.

Israel initiated a comprehensive blockade on the Gaza Strip just two days into the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, effectively preventing crucial supplies, including fuel and medications, from entering the region.

Dr. Subhi Sukeyk, the director of the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital, emphasized the hospital’s efforts to maintain essential services while highlighting that some services, such as radiology, had already come to a standstill.

Dr. Sukeyk expressed grave concerns regarding the dwindling fuel reserves required to sustain vital hospital services. Furthermore, the hospital is facing a shortage of medications crucial for chemotherapy treatments.

Gaza’s electricity supply, partially reliant on Israeli power lines, has been severed. Additionally, the local power plant, dependent on Israeli fuel imports, ceased operations over a week ago due to the blockade imposed following the October 7 attack by Hamas, which has already claimed the lives of more than 1,400 individuals.

On the Gaza side, the relentless Israeli airstrikes have led to the loss of over 3,300 lives, with one-third of the casualties being children, according to reports by Al Jazeera.