Russia to dispatch 27 tons of humanitarian assistance to Gaza

Russia sent 27 tons of humanitarian assistance for Gaza’s civilians, with a special plane departing from a Moscow-area airport to El-Arish in Egypt. Deputy Minister Ilya Denisov mentioned that the aid, consisting of wheat, sugar, rice, and pasta, will be transferred to the Egyptian Red Crescent to be transported to Gaza. This move followed US President Joe Biden’s announcement of a deal to permit humanitarian aid into Gaza, where a million people had been displaced due to ongoing Israeli airstrikes.

