Samsung launches Galaxy A05s in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Samsung launched Galaxy A05s in India. The phone is available in a single 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. It is priced at Rs. 17,499. It is currently listed at Rs. 14,999 on the company’s website. The Galaxy A05s is available in Black, Light Green, and Light Violet colour. The newly announced smartphone is available with a Rs. 1,000 instant discount on SBI Bank credit card EMI transactions.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A05s runs on Android 13 out-of-the-box, with Samsung’s One UI 5.1 interface on top. The handset sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,4000 pixels) PLS LCD screen. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 680 SoC and features 6GB of RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy A05s is equipped with a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth camera with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the phone features a 13-megapixel selfie camera, with an f/2.0 aperture.

This handset has 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded (up to 1TB) via a MicroSD card slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The handset also has a 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, light sensor, proximity sensor, and a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W charging.