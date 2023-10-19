Taylor Swift releases two new versions of the hit song ‘Cruel Summer’

Swifties are currently experiencing an overwhelming sense of delight! Following the release of her concert film, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” the beloved songstress has another exciting surprise for her legions of fans. Taylor Swift has unveiled two fresh renditions of her popular song, “Cruel Summer.”

On Wednesday, the “Lover” singer presented a live version of the song from her concert film and an LP Giobbi remix.

Swift took to Instagram to share her appreciation for her fans’ incredible response to her concert film. She wrote, “What a truly mind-blowing thing you’ve turned The Eras Tour Concert Film into. I’ve been watching videos of you guys in the theaters dancing and prancing and recreating choreography, creating inside jokes, casting spells, getting engaged, and just generally creating the exact type of joyful chaos we’re known for.”

She continued, “One of my favorite things you’ve done was when you supported ‘Cruel Summer’ so much, I ended up starting The Eras Tour show with it. For old times’ sake, I’m releasing the live audio from the tour so we can all shriek it in the comfort of our homes and cars, PLUS a brand new remix by LP Giobbi. Thank you, so much, forever, wow, just thank you!!!”

Since the release of Taylor Swift’s concert film, it has become a global sensation, inspiring people to dance and groove to her melodies. The recorded version of her concert has been widely circulated on the internet, with clips from theaters featuring audiences shouting and dancing to Taylor’s music.

For those unfamiliar, “Cruel Summer” is a track from Swift’s seventh studio album, “Lover,” which was released in 2019.

The film, which hit theaters on October 13, has already grossed $92.8 million in North America and $123.5 million globally, according to Variety. With these astonishing figures, the film has earned the title of the highest-grossing concert film of all time.