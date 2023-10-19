Yummy Soya Biryani Recipe

Here’s a simple Soya Biryani recipe for you:

Ingredients:

– 1 cup Basmati rice

– 1/2 cup soya chunks (soaked and drained)

– 1 large onion, thinly sliced

– 1 tomato, chopped

– 1/4 cup yogurt

– 1/4 cup mint leaves

– 1/4 cup coriander leaves

– 2 green chilies, slit

– 1-inch piece of ginger, minced

– 3-4 cloves of garlic, minced

– 2-3 cups of water

– 2 tablespoons ghee or oil

– Whole spices (1 bay leaf, 2-3 cloves, 1-inch cinnamon stick, 2-3 green cardamom pods, 1 black cardamom pod, 1-star anise)

– 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

– 1/2 teaspoon red chili powder

– 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1 teaspoon biryani masala

– Salt to taste

Instructions:

1. Wash the basmati rice in water until the water runs clear. Soak the rice in water for 30 minutes, then drain and set it aside.

2. In a large pot, heat ghee or oil. Add the whole spices (bay leaf, cloves, cinnamon, cardamom pods, and star anise) and cumin seeds. Sauté for a minute until fragrant.

3. Add the sliced onions and sauté until they turn golden brown.

4. Add ginger and garlic, and sauté for another couple of minutes.

5. Add chopped tomatoes and cook until they become soft.

6. Now, add the soaked and drained soya chunks and cook for a few minutes.

7. Add the mint and coriander leaves, green chilies, yogurt, red chili powder, turmeric powder, biryani masala, and salt. Mix everything well.

8. Add the soaked and drained basmati rice. Stir gently to combine the rice with the masala.

9. Pour water into the pot. The ratio of water to rice is usually 1.5:1. So, for 1 cup of rice, you can use 1.5 cups of water. Adjust the water amount as needed.

10. Cover the pot and let the biryani cook on low heat for about 15-20 minutes, or until the rice is fully cooked and the water has been absorbed. You can also place a tava (griddle) under the pot to avoid direct contact with the flame.

11. Once the rice is cooked, turn off the heat. Allow the biryani to sit for 5-10 minutes before opening the lid.

12. Gently fluff the biryani with a fork. Your Soya Biryani is ready to be served.

Enjoy your homemade Soya Biryani! You can garnish it with fried onions and serve it with raita or a side salad.