Airlines announces discounts on 170,000 tickets in November

Singapore City: Flag carrier of Singapore, Singapore Airlines has announced a new discount campaign for passengers. The airline is offering discounts on more than 170,000 tickets from Singapore to 71 destinations. The special sale is a part of its ‘Time to Fly’ travel fair.

The discounts are applicable for eligible flights for travel between January and September 2024 on Business, Premium Economy, and Economy classes. Online sales will open on November 3 and continue until November 16. Tickets can be booked via app, on the airline’s website, or with authorised travel agents. Full details will be available only on October 31.

Singapore Airlines is also extending the special seat sale to its low-cost carrier Scoot, which will offer 200,000 one-way tickets from Singapore at promo rates. These will be available to those travelling between November 2023 and October 2024.