Banks to remain shut for 10 days in this month: Full list

Mumbai: Banks in the country will remain closed for 10 days in the remaining days of this month. Some of the holidays in the list are specific to certain states only. Not all banks in the country will be closed on regional holidays. Many bank holidays are regional and may differ from state to state and bank to bank.

The apex bank in the country, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the list of bank holidays every month. Bank holidays are notified under 3 categories- Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. The regional holidays are decided by the respective state governments.

Also Read: Go First extends flight cancellation till November 30

Upcoming bank holidays in October:

1) October 21 (Saturday): Durga Puja (Maha Saptami) – Banks closed in Tripura, Assam, Manipur and Bengal.

2) October 23 (Monday): Mahanavami, Ayudha Puja, Durga Puja, Vijay Dashami – Banks will be closed in Tripura, Karnataka, Orissa, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Kanpur, Kerala, Jharkhand and Bihar.

3) October 24 (Tuesday): Dussehra (Vijayadashami), Durga Puja – Banks will remain closed in all states except Andhra Pradesh and Manipur.

4) October 25 (Wednesday): Durga Puja (Dasain) – Banks are closed in Sikkim.

5) October 26 (Thursday): Durga Puja (Dassain)/Merger Day- Banks are closed in Sikkim and Jammu and Kashmir.

6) October 27 (Friday): Durga Puja (Dasain) – Banks are closed in Sikkim.

7) October 28 (Saturday): Lakshmi Puja – Banks are closed in West Bengal.

8) October 31 (Tuesday): Birthday of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel – Banks are closed in Gujarat.

In October 2023, the weekend bank holidays are as follows:

1) October 22: Sunday holiday

2) October 29: Sunday holiday