Bengal drugs factory raided by police, seize 16 crore rupees worth of heroin

Early on Thursday, the West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) conducted a raid on a residence in the North 24 Parganas district and found a drug production facility.

In addition to seizing drugs worth Rs 16 crore during the search, the STF also detained four individuals, including the group’s leader Kakali Roy, Doli Sarder, Tapan Mondal, and Abhijit Biswas.

The STF received a report that Kakali Roy was operating a heroin production facility out of her home in a village in the North 24 Parganas area.

The arrested accused, according to STF officials, were producing heroin and selling it to their clients in Kolkata, Howrah, and other locations.

STF added that multiple production areas for heroin were created out of the home’s bedrooms, kitchen, and bathrooms.

During questioning, Roy admitted that she and her associates operated a heroin manufacturing operation, providing her with the raw materials and organising the sale of the final product.

Following questioning, a case was opened at a nearby police station under the NDPS Act against the accused.

Days prior to this, the STF raided a drug trafficking ring and seized around 1.130 kg of heroin worth Rs 1 crore from the West Bengali area of Murshidabad.