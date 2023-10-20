Bhagwant Mann says, Punjab police department restructuring will break drug mafia-cop nexus soon

To break up the drug mafia and police relationship, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann stated the government is considering restructuring the state police force. The stagnated situation inside the police force would be addressed by the long-awaited proposal, CM Bhagwant Mann stressed.

According to the Punjab CM, this strategic reassignment attempts to break up existing networks and a link between corrupt police officers and criminal elements.

As a result of many officers staying at the same posts for extended periods of time, he claimed that corruption and crime were encouraged. According to Mann, this makeover would modernize the police force and ensure that any dubious connections between the Punjabi government and drug lords would be checked.

The verdict follows the harsh actions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The Director General of Police (DGP) had just been called before the court to testify about a well-known narcotics case.

