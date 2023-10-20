Canada Pulls 41 Diplomats from India Amid Escalating Separatist Killing Dispute

Canada has confirmed the withdrawal of 41 diplomats from India, marking a significant development in an ongoing dispute related to the killing of a Sikh separatist within Canadian borders. This move came in response to New Delhi’s intention to revoke diplomatic immunity for nearly all of Canada’s diplomats and their families, save for 21 individuals, by the impending Friday deadline. Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly revealed that Canada had ensured the safe departure of its diplomats and their families from India.

The relationship between India and Canada has deteriorated notably following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s public assertion last month, linking Indian intelligence to the assassination of Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India has consistently denied these allegations. Nijjar, an advocate for a separate Sikh state independent from India, faced accusations of terrorism and conspiracy to commit murder by Indian authorities. Melanie Joly stressed that the unprecedented revocation of diplomatic immunity for 41 diplomats contradicted international law. However, Canada does not intend to respond in a similar manner to avoid further escalation, emphasizing its commitment to defending international law and maintaining engagement with India. Joly emphasized the importance of diplomatic presence and dialogue, especially in these challenging times.