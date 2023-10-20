Denmark Open: PV Sindhu enters quarterfinals

Odense: Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu entered the women’s singles quarterfinals of Denmark Open Super 750 badminton tournament in Odense. Former world champion Sindhu defeated world No. 7 Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia by ‘18-21, 21-15, 21-13’ in a 71-minute second round match.

The Indonesian had defeated Sindhu twice in the last three meetings this year. PV Sindhu had an overall 8-2 head-to-head record.

Also Read: SC shields Chandrababu Naidu from arrest in FibreNet Case

Sindhu will face Thailand’s Supanida Katethong in the quarterfinal. Supanida Katethong defeated India’sAakarshi Kashyap by ‘21-18, 21-8’ in second round match. Sindhu has a 3-2 head-to-head record against Supanida Katethong. Katethong had defeated Sindhu twice in the last two editions of the India Open.