Diplomatic Tensions Impact Canadian Visa Processing in India: Concerns and Measures

Canadian Immigration Minister Marc Miller has expressed concern about the impact of the recent diplomatic tensions between Canada and India on visa processing. The diplomatic spat arose after Ottawa evacuated 41 of its diplomats due to the killing of pro-Khalistani hardliner Hardeep Singh Nijjar. In response, India called for parity in diplomatic presence, resulting in only 21 Canadian diplomats and dependents being stationed in India.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, Miller stated, “Processing times will inevitably be impacted by this unacceptable and unilateral decision by the Government of India, but we will strive to minimize the impact on people looking to come to Canada.”

Following his remarks, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced a reduction of its staff in India from 27 to just five. Miller reassured that this reduction would have short-term repercussions and that Canada would continue to accept and process temporary and permanent resident applications.

To mitigate the impact, IRCC is adjusting the workload for Visa Application Centres (VACs), which process the majority of Indian applications. However, some work will need to be done by email. The remaining five IRCC staff in India will focus on in-country tasks such as urgent processing, visa printing, risk assessment, and overseeing key partners.

Indian applicants can expect delays in processing times, responses to inquiries, and visa or passport returns in the coming months. Despite these challenges, Canada maintains its commitment to welcoming Indian citizens for various purposes, including visiting, working, studying, reuniting with loved ones, or permanent residency.

Canada recognizes the significant contribution of newcomers from India, particularly in the education sector. Designated Learning Institutions (DLIs) will continue to welcome students, although processing may be slower. In 2022, over 118,000 Indians became Canadian permanent residents, accounting for 27% of the total new permanent residents in Canada. Furthermore, Canada welcomed over 226,000 Indian international students and saw nearly 60,000 Indians become Canadian citizens in 2022.