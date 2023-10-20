Due to owner error, jewelry worth Rs. 12 lakh thrown out in Madhya Pradesh

A resident of Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa made the unheard-of error of throwing their jewelry box into the trash. The employees’ diligent and prolonged hours of searching in the recycling factory amid tons of trash paid off.

Pramod Kumar accidently threw away the priceless jewelry, which is estimated to be worth Rs 12 lakh, while getting rid of some household rubbish. When Pramod left the city to travel to Bhopal with his family, he threw his valuables into the trash after hiding his jewelry box there to deter robbery. Later, he discovered that the priceless objects had unintentionally been removed by the local civic organization’s garbage collection vehicle.

Pramod Kumar notified the trash management business right away, and they tracked down garbage collection vehicle’s path and started looking for it.

“For several hours, a team of about two dozen employees diligently searched for the jewelry among the garbage until we successfully found the precious items,” one of the workers, Mukesh Pratap Singh, recalled.

The jewelry was found in the disposal yard, which had received the waste.