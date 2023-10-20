Exports from India decline to $34.47 billion in September

New Delhi: Exports from India declined by 2.6% to $34.47 billion in September this year. It was at $35.39 billion in the same month last year. Imports too fell by 15% to $53.84 billion as against $63.37 billion recorded in September 2022.

The country’s trade deficit in the month stood at $19.37 billion. Trade deficit is the difference between imports and exports.

During April-September this fiscal, exports contracted by 8.77% to $211.4 billion. Imports during the six-month period fell by 12.23% to $326.98 billion.