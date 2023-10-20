Grilled Fish with Zesty Lemon Butter: Perfect for Any Occasion

Delight in the exquisite flavors of grilled fish with lemon butter sauce, a culinary masterpiece that’s perfect for sharing with a loved one or impressing guests at your next get-together. When paired with tender boiled veggies and delicate micro-greens, this dish transforms into a visually stunning creation, rivaling even the most esteemed restaurant offerings. If you’re a seafood enthusiast, this could easily become your new go-to “comfort meal.”

**Ingredients:**

– 100 ml olive oil

– 10 ml lemon juice

– 5 gms garlic paste

– 2 gms chopped parsley

– 20 gms butter

– 5 gms chopped garlic

– Salt to taste

– 200 ml fresh cream

– 4 gms white pepper powder

– 15 gms broccoli

– 15 gms cauliflower

– 10 gms carrots

– 1 kingfish slice

– Micro-greens for garnish

**Preparation:**

1. Begin by marinating the fish with lemon juice, salt, garlic paste, and chopped parsley.

2. Tawa fry the marinated fish in olive oil and set it aside.

3. Blanch the cauliflower, broccoli, and carrots with a pinch of salt, then set them aside.

4. In a separate pan, heat up the butter, add chopped garlic, and sauté until it turns a rich brown.

5. Introduce lemon juice for reduction.

6. Incorporate the fresh cream and season with salt and white pepper.

7. Finish with the addition of freshly chopped parsley.

8. Pour the prepared sauce onto a plate and arrange the boiled vegetables.

9. Place the grilled fish atop the vegetables and garnish with delicate micro-greens.

This culinary masterpiece is sure to elevate your dining experience and leave a lasting impression on those lucky enough to savor it.