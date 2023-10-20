IIMK establishing a new campus in Kochi

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) is in the process of establishing a new campus in Kochi to expand its executive education initiatives. The foundation stone for this upcoming campus was laid by A Vellayan, Chairman of the Board of Governors of IIMK, in the presence of Prof Debashis Chatterjee, Director of IIMK, and Lokanath Behera, Managing Director of Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL). The event witnessed the presence of other IIMK board members, deans, senior faculty, staff, alumni, and KMRL directors.

A Vellayan expressed that the new, state-of-the-art campus underscores IIMK’s dedication to Kerala. The strategic decision to expand in Kochi was motivated by the city’s vibrant business and startup ecosystem, central location, and excellent connectivity for domestic and international participants. IIMK’s executive education programs have been gaining momentum, and the new campus will facilitate the accommodation of more programs. IIMK had initially established its first Kochi campus in 2013 at Infopark, Kakkanad. The new dedicated IIMK Kochi campus is being custom-built by KMRL near NH 544 (Kochi-Salem Highway) and is conveniently situated behind the Cusat metro station in Kalamassery, offering rapid access to students.

Professor Chatterjee noted that this new Kochi campus signifies IIMK’s decade-long presence in the city. The six-story, over 50,000 square feet, accessible vertical campus will feature digitally-equipped multi-format classrooms, conference facilities, studios, a library, and more to support IIMK’s educational endeavors.