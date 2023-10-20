Kashmir Valley in India is emerging as the most-favoured place for destination weddings

Beyond its role as a tourist hotspot, the Kashmir Valley in India is fast emerging as a preferred destination for hosting weddings.

Numerous destination weddings have unfolded in tourist resorts such as Srinagar, Pahalgam, and Gulmarg, with the renowned Dal Lake being a particularly sought-after venue.

With an improvement in the security situation and the presence of a tranquil environment, Kashmir is increasingly luring couples aiming to create memorable destination weddings.

“Kashmir Valley boasts stunning natural beauty and grandeur. In recent months, destination weddings have gained significant traction. We’ve witnessed some notable destination weddings, facilitated by the Department of Tourism,” shared Abid Rashid Shah, Secretary Tourism, Jammu and Kashmir, in conversation with WION.

“At one of these weddings, Dal Lake was the backdrop. I believe this will elevate the tourism potential of the Kashmir Valley. Similar occurrences can be envisioned in all the divisions of Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

The Department of Tourism has made venues such as the Royal Spring Golf Course in Srinagar accessible for hosting weddings. The department is also assisting wedding planners in ensuring that these events become memorable experiences for the attendees.

Government statistics reveal that over the past two years, roughly 150 destination weddings have been held in the Kashmir Valley.