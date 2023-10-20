‘Leo’ by Vijay Sets Global Records with Stunning Debut

Vijay’s most recent cinematic offering, ‘Leo,’ made its grand entrance into theaters last Thursday, leaving an indelible mark on the record books. This monumental achievement extends across all Indian film industries as it boasts the most substantial worldwide opening of the year. According to the trusted industry source Sacnilk, ‘Leo’ amassed a staggering Rs 140 crore on its inaugural day, a global spectacle that Pinkvilla estimates to be closer to Rs 145 crore.

As the film embarked on its theatrical journey, it encountered a spectrum of reviews. Critics appeared divided in their assessment. While some found fault with the storyline, others hailed it as a career-defining moment for Vijay.

‘Leo’ was launched amidst a series of controversies surrounding its release, particularly in the Hindi and Telugu regions. Notably, The Indian Express reported that the film achieved robust Tamil occupancy on its opening day. The morning shows boasted an impressive 86.35% occupancy, and the night shows even exceeded 90%. Chennai alone featured 1282 screenings for the film. However, it remains to be seen whether ‘Leo’ can sustain the momentum generated on its debut, as Tamil-language films often exhibit frontloaded collections, primarily due to pre-release revenue inclusion. Already, ‘Leo’ has outpaced Rajinikanth’s ‘ailer,’ formerly the most significant Tamil film of the year.