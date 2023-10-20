Low-intensity earthquake hits Andaman Sea

Port Blair: A low-intensity earthquake measuring 4.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck the Andaman Sea today morning. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the depth of the earthquake was 10 km.

Earlier on October 8, a moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.3 magnitude on the Richter scale hit the Andaman Sea.arlier in September, two earthquakes of magnitude 4.4 and 4.3 had struck the Andaman Sea.Earlier on July 29, a strong earthquake measuring 6.0 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Earlier in January this year, an earthquake of 4.9 magnitude hit the Andaman Sea of Andaman and Nicobar islands. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake was 77 kilometres in depth. A magnitude 5 earthquake jolted the Nicobar region of the islands in March this year. The National Centre for Seismology had said that the quake was at a depth of 10 km.

Also Read: Denmark Open: PV Sindhu enters quarterfinals

Last year, the islands had endured 22 earthquakes in a span of 24 hours ranging from 3.8 magnitude to 5 magnitude.