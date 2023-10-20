Modi’s Diplomatic Balancing Act: Extending Hand to Palestinian President

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas regarding the tragic loss of civilian lives caused by a projectile near Gaza City’s Al Ahli hospital a few days ago. Modi expressed deep concern about the escalating violence, terrorism, and deteriorating security conditions in the region, emphasizing India’s unwavering stance on the Israel-Palestine issue. India also pledged to provide ongoing humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people.

This gesture by Modi is viewed as a diplomatic balancing act, following his conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on October 10, during which he declared India’s support for Israel in the wake of a terrorist attack. The explosion near the hospital in Gaza claimed the lives of approximately 500 people and sparked global outrage. India has unequivocally condemned the terrorist attack on Israel, stressing the need for international unity in combatting all forms of terrorism.

Regarding the Palestinian situation, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, reiterated India’s consistent position, advocating for the resumption of direct negotiations to establish a sovereign, independent, and viable Palestinian state living peacefully alongside Israel within secure and recognized borders. India also expressed serious concerns about the humanitarian crisis and urged strict adherence to international humanitarian law to protect the well-being of civilians in the region.