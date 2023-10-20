Nitish Kumar and Lalu Yadav will participate in a CPI rally in Patna on November 2

An opposition alliance, consisting of major constituents like RJD, JD(U), and Congress, is set to demonstrate its unity and strength at a CPI-organized rally in Patna on November 2. Key figures such as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, RJD leader Lalu Prasad, and Congress state president Akhilesh Prasad Singh are expected to attend this gathering, which will take place at Gandhi Maidan in the state capital. This alliance, known as the Grand Alliance (GA), is a part of the broader Opposition INDIA bloc, preparing to challenge the BJP in the upcoming national Lok Sabha election.

CPI state secretary Ram Naresh Pandey highlighted the significance of the rally in the context of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. He emphasized that the event would convey a powerful message to the public regarding the unity within the INDIA bloc. Leaders like Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, JD(U) state president Umesh Kushwaha, RJD state chief Jagadanand Singh, and Congress state president Akhilesh Prasad Singh have all confirmed their participation, making this event a crucial political development.