Over Bay of Bengal, low pressure system builds, bringing rain to coastal Odisha during Dusshera

Odisha’s coastal regions are set to experience a rainy Dusshera with the creation of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal on Friday, as the IMD has predicted rainfall from October 23. From October 23 to 25, rain is expected in the state’s coastal districts, according to the IMD.

According to the regional office of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhubaneswar, ‘a low-pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal…,’ on day X. Around October 23, it warned, the system is likely to worsen even more and enter a depression.

‘Under its impact, some parts of coastal Odisha would experience rainfall activities from October 23 to 25. Whether heavy rainfall would occur or not, can be predicted only after knowing the path of movement of the depression,’ IMD centre director H R Biswas said.

He did, however, claim that the state would experience dry weather through October 22. The day after the Navami of Durga Puja, which falls on October 23, is known as ‘Dasami’ or Dusshera.

The weather forecast has the organisers of the Durga Puja concerned, and they are making preparations with the possibility of rain during the puja in mind.