Playback singer Pattom Sanith inaugurates ‘White cane Pada Yatra’

Oct 20, 2023, 06:44 pm IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Renowned playback singer Pattom Sanith inaugurated’White cane Pada Yatra’ organized by the Punarjyoti Visual Rehabilitation Center of  Regional Institute of Ophthalmology. ISRO director Dr. Sheeba CS flagged off the awareness journey. Dr. George Thomas, RMO Dr. Simon George and Dr. Naina Jabin participated in the journey. In the ceremony, White K was donated to the visually impaired.

White cane is a device  used by visually impaired  and blind people. A white cane  allows its user to scan their surroundings for obstacles or orientation marks,. It is  also helpful for others in identifying the user as blind or visually impaired and taking appropriate care.

Pattom Sanith who works as a manager at a reputed bank in Thiruvannathapuram had recently won the Bharat Sevak national award given by Kendra Bharat Sevak Samaj. He won the award for his outstanding performances in philanthropy services.

 

