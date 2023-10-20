SC grants Satyendar Jain 5-week extension on medical interim bail in money laundering case

The Supreme Court has granted a five-week extension on the interim bail request for Satyendar Jain, a former Delhi Minister, in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). This extension comes due to Jain’s recent spine surgery on July 21, as presented by his counsel, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi. The relief was given by a bench consisting of Justices A.S. Bopanna and Bela M. Trivedi, and the ED did not oppose this request.

The ED had sought an independent evaluation of Jain’s medical condition by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) or another hospital, and this matter has been adjourned for the next hearing in five weeks.

Satyendra Kumar Jain, a senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), had previously received an extension of his medical interim bail from July 10 to July 24. In May, the Supreme Court had initially granted him six weeks of interim bail on medical grounds, asserting a citizen’s right to receive treatment of their choice at their expense.

Jain had been arrested by the ED on May 30 the previous year and is accused of money laundering through four companies allegedly associated with him. According to a trial court order, Jain is considered the mastermind behind the operation, with close involvement of co-accused Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain. The ED argued that Jain’s attempt to adjust his tax demand against the tax deposited by Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain demonstrated their complicity. The order contended that physical possession of proceeds of crime is not required in a money laundering case, and transferring acquired shares back to Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain would not change the situation, as it could be done to conceal the proceeds of crime.