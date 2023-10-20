SC shields Chandrababu Naidu from arrest in FibreNet Case

The Supreme Court issued an order on Friday directing the Andhra Pradesh Police to refrain from arresting N Chandrababu Naidu, the leader of the TDP party, in the FibreNet case until the court reaches a decision on his plea related to the Skill Development scam case. Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi presided over the case and scheduled the hearing for Naidu’s anticipatory bail in the FibreNet Case on November 9. The court emphasized that the prior understanding with the Andhra Pradesh Police, as conveyed on October 13, should persist, ensuring Naidu’s protection from custody.

The bench alluded to the previous statement from the Andhra Pradesh Police, where they had committed not to apprehend Naidu. Justice Bose reasoned that, given the pending verdict on another plea, it would be more suitable for the court to address Naidu’s immediate plea after delivering the judgment. Siddharth Luthra, a senior advocate representing Naidu, raised concerns about the police’s intention to take him into custody in the FibreNet case, despite his existing detention in the Skill Development scam case. On the other side, senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, representing the Andhra Pradesh government, mentioned that they would seek the court’s permission for Naidu’s custodial interrogation in the FibreNet case, taking into account his judicial custody in another case, while also expressing willingness to await the court’s judgment.