SHRC: No Vehicle Impound for Photocopies Alone

During a sitting in Palakkad on Thursday, the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) issued significant directives related to vehicle inspections and impoundment. The SHRC ruled that under no circumstances should vehicles be impounded solely on the basis of photocopies of the vehicle’s documents or license being presented during the inspection. Additionally, the commission instructed the district police chief to ensure that officers conduct vehicle checks with respect and courtesy towards passengers.

Acting Chairperson of the Commission and Judicial Member K Baijunath emphasized in the order, “It is clear from the complaints received by the Commission that the police often behave rudely.”

The SHRC’s directives clearly stated that impounding a vehicle should be avoided if only a copy of the vehicle’s documents or license is provided during the inspection. However, the order also specified that the original documents must be produced at the police station within the designated time frame.

This decision was prompted by a complaint filed by a public activist, Raymond Antony, who is a resident of Mankavu. The complaint addressed the violation of the state police chief’s order, which prohibits the impoundment of vehicles when documents are not present during inspection.

The complaint in question pertained to the impoundment of a two-wheeler owned by a Scheduled Tribe couple in Anakal. It was revealed that the two-wheeler had no insurance, and the driver did not possess a valid license, according to the police. In response, the commission noted that the police’s actions in this particular case were lawful.