Star Air announces new domestic flight services: Details

Hyderabad: Private air carrier based at Kempegowda International Airport in Bangalore, Star Air has announced new domestic flight services. The airline will operate flights from Shivamogga airport in Karnataka to Hyderabad, Goa, and Tirupati.

Star Air will begin winter flights from Shivamogga to Goa, Tirupati, and Hyderabad from November 21, 2023. The airline will deploy its new Embraer E175 aircraft for the services. The Embraer E175 offers two-class layout that includes 64 first-class economy seats and 12 business class seats. Currently, only IndiGo is operating flights between Shivamogga and Bengaluru.

The Shivamogga airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 27, 2023. Kuvempu Airport in Shivamogga is the ninth domestic airport in Karnataka. Karnataka’s domestic airports are located in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Ballari, Bidar, Hubballi, Kalaburagi, Belagavi and Mangaluru. Bengaluru and Mangaluru airports are international airports in the state.