UAE authority introduces new app for tourists

Dubai: The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) in the UAE has launched a new app for tourists. The new app will help tourists to claim VAT refunds easier. The app named ‘Tourist Refund ‘ was launched at the ongoing Gitex Global exhibition in Dubai. Tourists no longer have to keep all of their printed purchase receipts to get a refund.

‘Tourists can download the app through FTA services provider firm Planet. When a tourist buys any item from the UAE store, the merchant scans the invoice and it will be recorded in the app. The newly launched application will have information on each transaction he bought as well the amount of VAT he can claim upon exiting the country. When exiting the UAE, the tourist will go to designated places at the airport and show the invoices in the app to claim his/her refund either in cash or transfer in credit card. This new app will save the hassle of standing in the queue as it is completely automated,’ said Zahra Al Dahmani, director of the Taxpayer Services Department at FTA.

The Tourist Refund is currently on the Android platform and will be available for Apple devices by the end of this year. The UAE implemented a five per cent value-added tax (VAT) in 2018 on consumer goods. However, tourists can claim a refund when exiting the country from ports, land borders, and airports.

More than 8.55 million international visitors visited Dubai in the first half of 2023. This is a 20%growth compared to the same period last year.