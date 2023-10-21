Australia Dominates Pakistan in ICC World Cup, Secures Second Consecutive Victory

Australia secured a resounding victory over Pakistan in the World Cup game in Bengaluru, with openers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh delivering punishing centuries. Warner, who was dropped early in his innings, stated, “It was awesome. For us to go out there and put in a performance and a score on the board like that is very pleasing.”

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa played a pivotal role, taking four wickets for 53 runs as Pakistan was bowled out for 305. Pakistan’s skipper, Babar Azam, admitted, “The first 34 overs in the bowling and fielding cost us.”

Pakistan’s opening stand of 134 by Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique was notable, but Australia managed to break through. The dropped catches of Shafique and Imam proved costly.

In the first innings, Warner and Marsh set up an imposing total of 367/9, with Warner scoring 163 and Marsh hitting 121. Their partnership reached 259, an Australian World Cup opening stand record.

Australia’s win left both teams with two wins and two losses in the tournament.