Bombay HC Rejects Ban Plea, Opens Doors for Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan in Indian Films.

The Bombay High Court has delivered a significant judgment by dismissing a petition that aimed to enforce a comprehensive ban on collaboration between Indian entities and Pakistani artists. Justices Sunil B Shukre and Firdosh P Pooniwalla, presiding over the court, notably characterized the petition as a “regressive step against fostering cultural harmony, unity, and peace.” In their assessment, they found the petition devoid of merit. The petitioner, a cine worker, had specifically sought directives from the Ministries of Information and Broadcasting, External Affairs, and Home Affairs to implement a ban and impose restrictions on visas for Pakistani artists.

In their ruling, the court expressed concern that such petitions could potentially jeopardize the “positive steps” taken by the Indian government to promote international peace and security. This concern was exemplified by India’s hospitality in hosting the Pakistani cricket team during the World Cricket Cup held within the country. The court underlined the importance of activities that transcend national boundaries and contribute to unity and harmony within and between nations. They emphasized that endeavors like arts, music, sports, culture, and dance have the power to promote peace, harmony, and tranquillity.

It’s worth noting that several distinguished Pakistani artists, including figures like Fawad Khan in productions such as ‘Kapoor and Sons’ and ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ by Dharma Productions, as well as Mahira Khan in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Raees,’ have made significant contributions to Indian cinema. Additionally, renowned Pakistani singers like Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan have left their mark on the Indian music scene. These collaborations have enriched the cultural exchange between the two nations.