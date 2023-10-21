British Airways to resume flights to this city: Details

London: British Airways has decided to resume daily flights to Abu Dhabi. The services will begin from April 20, 2024. The flight service was suspended four year ago.

Booking is now available for the Abu Dhabi-London route. The flight service between London Heathrow and Abu Dhabi International Airport’s new Terminal A will be operated by a Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

British Airways is offering return fares from £449 (Dh2,000) economy and £1,999 (Dh8,900) in business class, available to book before October 29.