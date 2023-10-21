DH NEWSUKDH Latest NewsLatest NewsNEWSInternational

British Airways to resume flights to this city: Details

Oct 21, 2023, 02:53 pm IST

London: British Airways has decided to  resume daily flights to Abu Dhabi. The services will begin from April 20, 2024. The flight service was suspended four year ago.

Booking is now available for the Abu Dhabi-London route.  The flight service  between London Heathrow and Abu Dhabi International Airport’s new Terminal A will be operated by a Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

British Airways is offering return fares from £449 (Dh2,000) economy and £1,999 (Dh8,900) in business class, available to book before October 29.

 

