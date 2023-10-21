Canadian PM Condemns India’s Policies Impacting Millions

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his concerns on Friday about the Indian government’s actions, stating that their crackdown on Canadian diplomats was causing significant hardships for millions of people in both countries.

Trudeau’s remarks came in response to Canada’s decision to withdraw 41 diplomats following India’s threat to unilaterally revoke their status. The diplomatic tension escalated after Trudeau suggested last month that Indian agents might have played a role in the assassination of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada.

“The Indian government is making it unbelievably difficult for life to continue as usual for millions of people in India and Canada. They’re doing this by contravening a fundamental diplomatic principle,” Trudeau emphasized during a televised press conference in Brampton, Ontario.

He expressed deep concern for the well-being and happiness of millions of Canadians with roots in the Indian subcontinent. Trudeau also pointed out that the expulsion of Canadian diplomats would have adverse effects on travel, trade, and Indian students studying in Canada.

Canada has a substantial population of around two million people with Indian heritage, constituting 5% of the overall population. Furthermore, India is the largest source of international students in Canada, accounting for approximately 40% of study permit holders.

In response to the diplomatic row, the Indian foreign ministry rejected allegations of violating the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. They cited the need for parity in mutual diplomatic presence, given the state of bilateral relations and the interference of Canadian diplomats in Indian internal affairs. As a result, Canada now maintains 21 diplomats in India.