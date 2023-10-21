Commencement of North East Monsoon in Tamil Nadu and Kerala

The Indian Meteorological Department has announced the commencement of the North East Monsoon over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala. This development is attributed to a well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal and a cyclonic circulation over the Comorin, resulting in the strengthening of northeasterly winds across the South and Central Bay of Bengal, extending into the middle tropospheric levels. As a consequence of these weather patterns, the North East Monsoon began in these regions.

Simultaneously, a depression over the Arabian Sea has intensified into Cyclone ‘Tej’ and is anticipated to further intensify into a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ within the next 36 hours. It is expected to make landfall along the Yemen-Oman coasts on October 25. Additionally, a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is projected to evolve into a depression by Sunday and is likely to track towards Bangladesh. In light of these developments, authorities have issued warnings to fishermen, advising against venturing into the Arabian Sea until October 25 and the Bay of Bengal until October 26, with special instructions for those operating in deep sea areas. The early phase of the North East Monsoon is forecasted to be relatively mild, with expectations of intermittent, less intense rainfall for the next 5-6 days.