Delicious and nutritious Palak biryani recipe

Here’s a simple recipe for Palak Biryani,

Ingredients:

For the Rice:

– 1 cup basmati rice

– 2 cups water

– 1 bay leaf

– 2-3 green cardamom pods

– 2-3 cloves

– Salt to taste

For the Palak Paste:

– 2 cups fresh spinach (palak), washed and chopped

– 2-3 green chilies (adjust to your spice preference)

– 1-inch piece of ginger

– 4-5 garlic cloves

– A handful of fresh coriander leaves

For the Biryani:

– 1 large onion, thinly sliced

– 1 tomato, chopped

– 1/2 cup yogurt (curd)

– 1/2 cup mixed vegetables (optional)

– 2 tablespoons ghee (clarified butter)

– 1 tablespoon oil

– 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

– 1/2 teaspoon garam masala

– 1/2 teaspoon red chili powder (adjust to your spice preference)

– Salt to taste

– Fresh coriander leaves and fried onions for garnish

Instructions:

1. Start by rinsing the basmati rice until the water runs clear. Soak the rice in water for about 30 minutes, then drain.

2. In a blender, combine the chopped spinach, green chilies, ginger, garlic, and fresh coriander leaves. Blend them into a smooth paste. You can add a little water if needed.

3. In a heavy-bottomed pan, heat the ghee and oil over medium heat. Add the cumin seeds and allow them to splutter.

4. Add the sliced onions and sauté until they turn golden brown.

5. Add the chopped tomatoes and cook until they become soft and the oil starts to separate.

6. Stir in the spinach paste and cook for a few minutes until the raw smell disappears.

7. Now, add the yogurt, garam masala, red chili powder, and salt. Mix well and cook for another 2-3 minutes.

8. If you’re using mixed vegetables, add them at this stage.

9. In a separate pot, bring 2 cups of water to boil. Add the soaked and drained rice, along with the bay leaf, green cardamom pods, cloves, and a bit of salt. Cook the rice until it’s about 70% cooked. Drain the water and set the rice aside.

10. Layer the partially cooked rice over the spinach mixture in the pan. You can sprinkle some fresh coriander leaves and fried onions between the layers.

11. Cover the pan with a tight-fitting lid or aluminum foil to trap the steam.

12. Cook the biryani on low heat for about 20-25 minutes, or until the rice is fully cooked and aromatic.

13. Fluff the biryani gently with a fork before serving. Garnish with more fresh coriander leaves and fried onions.