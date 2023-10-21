Dhordo, Gujarat: G20 Venue, Named One of UNWTO’s Top Tourism Villages

Dhordo village in Gujarat has earned a coveted spot among the 54 best tourism villages as declared by the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) on Thursday. This recognition came after Dhordo played host to the G20’s inaugural Tourism Working Group Meeting during India’s presidency of the influential assembly.

UNWTO’s Best Tourism Villages 2023 selection is an honor bestowed upon villages that lead in nurturing rural areas, conserving landscapes, promoting cultural diversity, preserving local values, and upholding culinary traditions. According to an official statement by UNWTO, Dhordo, located near Kutch, is renowned for its ‘Rann Utsav,’ where visitors can experience the mesmerizing ‘white desert’ of the region.

The UNWTO’s Tourism for Rural Development Programme, including the Best Tourism Villages initiative, was launched in 2021. This program is aimed at facilitating development and inclusivity in rural areas, addressing depopulation issues, promoting innovation and value chain integration through tourism, and encouraging sustainable practices. In its third edition, the program selected 54 villages from a pool of nearly 260 applicants, as confirmed by the Madrid-based organization.

An additional 20 villages have been incorporated into the Upgrade Programme, forming a network of 74 villages recognized as the UNWTO Best Tourism Villages Network. Madla village from India is part of the Upgrade Programme. The UNWTO named these villages during the UNWTO General Assembly held from October 16 to 20 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili emphasized the power of tourism in promoting inclusivity, empowering local communities, and distributing benefits across regions. He stated, “This initiative acknowledges villages that have harnessed tourism as a catalyst for their development and well-being.”

Apart from Dhordo, several other villages also made it to the list, such as Barrancas in Chile, Biei in Japan, Cantavieja in Spain, Dahshour in Egypt, Dongbaek in the Republic of Korea, Douma in Lebanon, Ericeira in Portugal, and Filandia in Colombia, according to UNWTO’s statement. Villages selected for the Upgrade Programme this year include Asuka in Japan, Baos de Montemayor in Spain, Bilebante in Indonesia, Civita di Bagnoregio in Italy, El Cisne in Ecuador, and Iza in Colombia, among others.

These villages are evaluated under nine key areas, covering aspects like cultural and natural resources, promotion and conservation of cultural resources, economic, social, and environmental sustainability, and tourism development. The UNWTO’s Best Tourism Villages program recognizes rural tourism destinations with accredited cultural and natural assets, a commitment to preserving community-based values, and a dedication to innovation and sustainability across economic, social, and environmental dimensions.

The UNWTO Upgrade Programme supports villages in their journey to meet the recognition criteria and address areas identified as gaps during evaluation. The UNWTO is set to open submissions for the fourth edition in the early months of 2024, providing a new opportunity for rural destinations to shine on the global stage.