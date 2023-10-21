Egypt-Gaza Border Reopens, Facilitating Critical Aid Delivery to Palestinians

As the conflict between Israel and Gaza reached its 14th day, the Egypt-Gaza border crossing reopened to facilitate the much-needed delivery of aid to Palestinians who are facing shortages of food, medicine, and water in the region, which has been under an Israeli siege. In a significant development, Hamas released two American hostages on Friday. Palestinians are anxiously awaiting the arrival of aid, following an agreement from U.S. President Joe Biden to allow aid trucks into Gaza. Israel’s stated objective is to eliminate Hamas and other resistance groups in the Gaza Strip, but it does not intend to assume responsibility for the besieged territory after the conclusion of the conflict.