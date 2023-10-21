Father accuses missing live-in partner of murder after finding man dead in rented room

According to authorities, a 32-year-old Madhya Pradesh man was found dead in his rented room, perhaps having been hit with a stone.

The crime happened in the city’s Nanta Police Station neighbourhood, where the man had been residing with a female partner who had vanished and had not yet been located, according to authorities.

A murder case has been filed by the police against an unidentified individual. The victim’s father said that his son’s live-in girlfriend killed him and then ran away.

Following a post-mortem by the medical board on Friday morning, police turned over the victim’s body to his father.

The body of a man identified as Naresh Tanwar, a resident of Khedi-Ghaat in the Khandwa district, was found in a room at Ganesh Colony late on Wednesday night, according to Station House Officer Mukesh Meena.

He added that a large stone that was reportedly used in the crime was also found in the room.

The SHO stated that Tanwar’s chamber was locked when he was found dead. The landlord alerted the police about the murder on Wednesday night.

Meena reported that police have opened an inquiry into the murder of the Tanwar and have filed a murder complaint under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code against an unidentified person.

When his father arrived in Kota on Thursday night, he revealed that his son was married with two kids and had moved in with a married woman with two kids around two months ago.

Tanwar, who earned a daily pay as a worker, lived with the woman in Ganesh Colony for the previous 10 days, according to his father.