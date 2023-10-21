Government Set to Boost PSC Members’ Salaries

The Public Service Commission (PSC) recently addressed the government with a request to elevate the salaries of its chairman and members. In response to this appeal, the government is contemplating a substantial increase in monthly salaries. Specifically, the chairman’s monthly salary, which currently stands at Rs 2.26 lakh, may see a significant rise to Rs 4 lakh, while members’ salaries, presently at Rs 2.23 lakh, could increase to Rs 3.75 lakh. The Finance Department is presently scrutinizing the relevant file to evaluate this proposal.

Furthermore, the monthly pension entitlement for the chairman may also experience an upward revision, with the potential to increase from Rs 1.25 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh, and for members, a change from Rs 1.20 lakh to Rs 2.25 lakh. The basis for this substantial adjustment in benefits is rooted in the notion that, as a constitutional body, the Public Service Commission’s office bearers should be on par with those of the central government. It’s worth noting that while Kerala’s Public Service Commission comprises 21 members, other states often have only 7 or 8 members, and even the Union Public Commission has merely nine.

Nonetheless, it’s essential to acknowledge that increasing the salaries of all members during a severe financial crisis within the state will place a substantial fiscal burden on the government. The PSC’s demand was to quadruple the basic salary of members. Currently, the chairman’s basic salary stands at Rs 76,000, while members receive Rs 70,000. When considering various allowances, the chairman and members currently receive a combined monthly compensation of Rs 2.26 lakh and Rs 2.23 lakh, respectively.