Indigo announces 25% discount on airfares

Mumbai: India based low-budget air carrier, IndiGo announced a special Dussehra sale. The airline is offering up to 25% discount on airfares on domestic and international flights.

The limited-time offer will be available for booking from October 20 to 23. The offer is valid for flights between October 23 and December 31, 2023, and travellers must book their flights at least 3 days before their intended travel date. The discounted sale, however, will not be applicable on the airline’s codeshare connections.