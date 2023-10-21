J P Nadda visits Bengal to partake in Durga Puja Celebrations

J P Nadda, the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has arrived in Kolkata to participate in Durga Puja festivities in West Bengal, according to party officials. His visit to the eastern metropolis took place around 11 a.m., and he is expected to be in the city and neighboring Howrah for just a few hours before returning to New Delhi later in the day. During his brief visit, Nadda is scheduled to take part in Durga Puja celebrations at locations including Howrah, Sovabajar Rajbari, and the New Market area in Kolkata, as per a statement from a BJP leader.

In recent years, the BJP has increased its presence in West Bengal during the state’s prominent Durga Puja festival. The party has been inviting various central leaders and union ministers to inaugurate community pujas throughout the state. This tradition began when Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Durga Puja at Santosh Mitra Square earlier in the week. In 2019, Shah inaugurated the BJ Block community Durga Puja in Salt Lake, on the eastern outskirts of the city. The West Bengal BJP initiated its own Durga Puja celebrations in 2020, becoming the first and only political party in the state to do so. However, it was announced last year that the state BJP would not be organizing the puja from 2023 onwards.