Kannur Company suspends shipment of Israeli police uniforms

The repercussions of the ongoing conflict in West Asia are reverberating as far as a clothing factory in Koothuparamba, Kannur. In response to the enduring standoff between Israel and Palestine, Marian Apparels, the company responsible for supplying uniforms to the Israeli police force, has temporarily suspended its contract.

Expressing solidarity with the countless innocent lives lost, including children, in the conflict, the company has made the principled decision to halt the distribution of uniforms to the Israeli police force until peace is reestablished in the region. Thomas Olickal, the Managing Director of Marian Apparels, emphasized that this choice is rooted in a sense of humanity. Despite the anticipated financial hardship, the company has chosen to stand with those who suffer as a result of the war.

Marian Apparels has been providing approximately 100,000 uniforms annually to the Israeli police for the past eight years. Although they will fulfill the existing order for the uniforms, the company has informed the Israeli agency that they will not accept any new orders until the war comes to an end. The intention is to resume business activities with the Israeli agency once the conflict is resolved. The company, situated at Kinfra Park Estate in Koothuparamba, is involved in distributing uniforms not only to Israel but also to police, fire departments, and security agencies in various foreign nations, such as the Philippines, Kuwait, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. Industries Minister P Rajeeve conveyed the company’s decision via a Facebook post, highlighting the moral objection to Israel’s actions in the conflict, which have caused significant loss of innocent lives, even within hospitals.