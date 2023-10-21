Kerala’s Perumbavoor sees arrest of two individuals with Rs 2-crore hawala funds

In a significant development, the Ernakulam Rural police have apprehended two individuals in possession of around Rs 2 crore, suspected to be hawala money. The arrested individuals are identified as Amal Mohan, residing in Avoli, Vazhakulam, and Akhil K Sajeev, hailing from Kaloorkad. The District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF), under the leadership of Ernakulam Rural police chief Vivek Kumar and the Perumbavoor police, carried out the operation.

Vivek Kumar received intelligence regarding the transportation of hawala money through MC Road. It was determined that the funds were dispatched by an individual from Coimbatore to a destination in Kottayam. The money was discreetly concealed in a specially designed compartment within a car, with each bundle wrapped in tape. Upon receiving the tip-off, the police team stationed at Angamaly intercepted the suspicious vehicle after a chase lasting nearly half an hour, ultimately apprehending the two suspects. The arrested individuals are scheduled to appear in court on Saturday, where police will request custody for further interrogation.