Muscat: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.1 magnitude struck Oman Sea today. The Earthquake Monitoring Centre (EMC) at Sultan Qaboos University said the earthquake has a depth of 5 KM. The earthquake was recorded 57 kms North-East of the wilayat of Sur in South Al Sharqiyah.

More details awaited.