Nila: Kerala’s Own Wine Brand Ready to Debut!

Nila, Kerala’s very own wine brand, is on the cusp of making its debut in the market, offering oenophiles a chance to savor premium-quality fruit wines at affordable prices. The brand has garnered essential approvals, with the prestigious Sula wine yard in Maharashtra, India’s leading wine producer, and the Grape and Wine Board of the Karnataka government greenlighting its official launch. This significant step forward has been made possible by the diligent work of the Post-Harvest Department of the Kerala Agricultural University, which recently secured the state’s inaugural wine-making license from the Excise Department.

In its inaugural batch of 500 bottles, Nila has reserved most for direct delivery to ministers, department heads, and other VIPs. Dr. B Ashok, Principal Secretary to the Department of Agriculture and Vice-Chancellor of the Kerala Agricultural University, disclosed that once all formalities are complete, the bottles will be available through the Beverages Corporation. The university’s winery, equipped to produce 125 liters, is presently crafting wines from a variety of fruits, including bananas, cashew apples, and pineapples. Dr. Saji Gomez, the Head of the Post-Harvest department, revealed that it took seven months to produce wine on a commercial scale, with a month dedicated to fermenting the fruit syrup and an additional six months for preparation and refinement. It’s worth noting that, currently, only Maharashtra and Karnataka have established state-specific wine policies.

The Karnataka government operates a wine board that has recognized Nila as a high-quality product following rigorous examination. Positioned as a premium offering, Nila is set to retail at approximately Rs 1000 for a 750 ml bottle. To expand production capacity, authorities have assigned the Kerala Agro-Business Company (KABCO), under the Agriculture Department, to establish a Horti-winery in Thiruvananthapuram with a capacity of 1000 liters, further cementing Nila’s presence in the world of winemaking.