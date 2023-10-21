Palakkad excels with 28 gold medals

Palakkad district emerged as the victors at the 65th Kerala State School Sports Meet, which concluded in Kunnamkulam on Friday. Palakkad secured a remarkable total of 28 gold medals, along with 27 silver and 12 bronze medals, accumulating a total of 266 points. Despite Ideal EHSS Kadakkasery, a school specializing in sports, being crowned as the champion school, Palakkad stood out with their outstanding individual performances, setting them apart from the other districts.

Malappuram secured the second position with 168 points, clinching 13 gold medals, 22 silver medals, and 20 bronze medals. Kozhikode secured the third position with 95 points, fueled by 10 gold medals, 7 silver medals, and 12 bronze medals. In the school champions category, IDEAL EHSS Kadakkassery scored 55 points, followed by Mar Basil HSS with 46 points, and KHS Kumaramputhur with 43 points.

The top performers in individual competitions were awarded 4-gram gold medals, and record-setters received a cash prize of Rs 4,000. The best-performing district was presented with a cash prize of Rs 2,20,000, while the second-placed district received Rs 1,65,000, and the third-placed district was awarded Rs 1,10,000. It’s worth noting that this marked the first time in 15 years that the State School Sports Meet took place in Thrissur. The newly-constructed synthetic track at Kunnamkulam served as the venue for the exceptional performances of young athletes, despite facing challenges related to infrastructure and financial limitations.

On the other hand, the hosts, Thrissur, delivered a subdued performance, accumulating only 25 points, with one gold medal, 4 silver medals, and 7 bronze medals.