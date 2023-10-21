Police encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district results in deaths of two naxalites

Two Naxalites lost their lives in a confrontation with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district, as confirmed by a senior official. The encounter occurred at approximately 8 a.m. within a forest area falling under the jurisdiction of the Koyalibeda police station. The incident transpired while a team from the District Reserve Guard (DRG), a unit of the state police force, was engaged in an anti-Naxal operation. Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range), Sundarraj P, provided these details to PTI.

Following the cessation of the gunfire exchange, the security personnel discovered the bodies of two male Naxalites, alongside weapons including an Insas rifle, a 12-bore rifle, and various other arms and ammunition at the scene. The official mentioned that the identities of the deceased Naxalites have yet to be ascertained, and a search operation is currently underway in the nearby areas. Notably, Kanker district comprises three constituencies out of the 20 assembly seats set to undergo voting during the initial phase of the two-part elections in Chhattisgarh, scheduled for November 7.