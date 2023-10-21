Tamil Nadu’s DMK begins signature-gathering drive against NEET exam

On Saturday, the DMK began a statewide petition drive opposing the National Eligibility Completion Entrance Test (NEET). MK Stalin, the leader of the DMK and the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, was the first signatory. The party declared its intention to gather 50 lakh signatures opposing NEET from throughout the state in 50 days during the campaign.

For the past few months, Stalin has been denouncing the way the NEET exam was administered, claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party ‘politicized’ the test. The DMK rejects NEET, claiming it undermines social fairness and favors urban students and those who can access coaching facilities.

Following the deaths of 22 students in the state as a result of NEET, there has been a protest. The DMK had previously participated in a one-day hunger strike in support of a NEET ban.

The document will be sent to President Murmu if the party is successful in gathering the required number of signatures.

The event was kickstarted by DMK youth wing secretary and minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who said, ‘From NEET to NEP, the fascists have been trying to take away our rights to education. We are constantly fighting them. I’m issuing a warning to the union government, that there will be a Jallikattu-like mass protest in Tamil Nadu if you continue to ignore our demand to ban NEET.’

Udhayanidhi also exhorted other parties, like as the AIADMK of former Chief Minister Palaniswami, to join the signing drive.

‘AIADMK says they have come out of the BJP alliance to protect the rights of Tamil Nadu. So I request them also to be a part of the campaign,’ Udaynidhi said.