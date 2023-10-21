US releases intelligence report claiming Russia is trying to undermine democratic elections worldwide

On Friday, October 20, the United States disclosed an intelligence report it had distributed to over 100 nations, asserting that it has uncovered Russia’s efforts to undermine democratic elections worldwide. The report claims that Russia is utilizing social media, espionage, and its state-run media to erode public confidence in the integrity of elections.

The assessment emphasizes that this phenomenon is global in scope, with senior Russian government officials, including the Kremlin, recognizing the value and efficacy of these influence operations.

An unnamed senior official from the US Department of State, cited by Reuters, conveyed that Russia’s endeavors to intensify election interference were spurred by its success in disseminating disinformation during the 2020 US Presidential Elections. According to the official, “Success breeds more, and we definitely see the US elections as a catalyst.”

At present, Russia has not issued a direct response to these allegations. It’s important to note that US-Russia relations are already strained due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with the US leading the Western response and imposing sanctions to isolate Russia on a global scale.

The intelligence report was sent to multiple countries in a cable dated Wednesday, encompassing nations in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. The US official stated that Washington is privately briefing recipient governments and sharing the assessment to proactively address upcoming elections in the coming year.

The report acknowledges the United States’ own vulnerability to this threat and highlights that US intelligence agencies have identified Russian actors propagating information to undermine public confidence in the US 2020 election.

The report also mentions Russia’s utilization of both overt and covert mechanisms, including influence networks and proxies overseen by Russian intelligence services. It provides an example of how Russia’s FSB security service clandestinely organized election day protests, intimidated election workers, and sabotaged overseas voting in an unspecified European country’s 2020 election.

Moreover, Russia’s state-run media openly made claims that various elections in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and South America between 2020 and 2021 would be undemocratic and amplified false allegations of fraud in the lead-up to these elections.

As a final note, it’s worth mentioning that former US President Donald Trump, who lost to incumbent Joe Biden in the 2020 election, has not conceded his defeat and has maintained that the elections were rigged. His efforts to challenge the election results were rejected by courts across the United States, including the US Supreme Court.