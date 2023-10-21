Worker urinates into a container of raw materials; China’s biggest beermakers opens investigation

In an unusual turn of events, one of China’s largest beer manufacturers is now under investigation after a video showing a worker urinating into a container of raw materials went viral. This video was shared online earlier this week.

The video purportedly features a male factory worker at Tsingtao Brewery Co. relieving himself into a container with high walls.

The video quickly spread on Chinese social media, amassing tens of millions of views on the Weibo social media platform.

On Friday, the beer company stated that they had contacted the police, and an investigation was underway.

“Our company attaches great importance to the video related to Tsingtao Brewery No. 3, which surfaced on October 19,” the beer manufacturer stated.

“We promptly reported the incident to the police, and law enforcement authorities are involved in the investigation,” the company added.

“At present, the batch of malt in question has been completely sealed. The company continues to strengthen its management procedures and ensure product quality.”

Social media users expressed outrage upon seeing the video. Some rallied behind one of China’s most famous beer brands.

“I suggest the company takes this man to court and gets him to pay compensation for the damages,” read one popular Weibo response to the company’s statement.

“Investigate this thoroughly! Always stand up for our national champion brands!” wrote another user.

Tsingtao, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, is China’s second-largest brewer. Its tall bottles of crisp lager are a staple in bars across East Asia.

In recent years, the company has ventured into diversifying its products to cater to the evolving tastes of younger Chinese consumers, including craft ales and other beverages.

Some social media users took the opportunity to make light of the situation.

“I’ve always said the beer here is like horse pee. Turns out I was wrong,” one person commented.

“Thanks, I think I’ll have wine instead,” quipped another.